Mo Brooks asks other Senate GOP candidates to withdraw with him so Sessions can run

(AP) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks is offering to withdraw from a GOP Senate primary if all other Republican candidates also agree to withdraw, paving the way for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be the party’s Senate nominee this fall.

Brooks is a Sessions ally and says he cannot remain silent about the treatment Sessions is receiving from President Donald Trump.

Trump has scorned Sessions, a former Alabama senator, as “very weak” and has refused to say whether he’ll fire the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

Brooks says he supports Trump’s policies, but believes the president’s “public waterboarding of one of the greatest people Alabama has ever produced is inappropriate and insulting to the people of Alabama.”

While he knows Trump is popular in Alabama, Brooks said, “I stand with Jeff Sessions.”