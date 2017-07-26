Mo Brooks asks other Senate GOP candidates to withdraw with him so Sessions can run

Jeff Sessions
FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, as he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump. Trump’s withering invective about Sessions over the last week suggests an effort to pressure the attorney general into resigning with a possible eye toward replacing him and ending the Justice Department investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks is offering to withdraw from a GOP Senate primary if all other Republican candidates also agree to withdraw, paving the way for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be the party’s Senate nominee this fall.

Brooks is a Sessions ally and says he cannot remain silent about the treatment Sessions is receiving from President Donald Trump.

Trump has scorned Sessions, a former Alabama senator, as “very weak” and has refused to say whether he’ll fire the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

Brooks says he supports Trump’s policies, but believes the president’s “public waterboarding of one of the greatest people Alabama has ever produced is inappropriate and insulting to the people of Alabama.”

While he knows Trump is popular in Alabama, Brooks said, “I stand with Jeff Sessions.”

