Police find 2 dead outside Tuscaloosa home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police discovered two bodies while responding to a welfare check on Tuesday, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 5400 block of Bluegrass Parkway around 10:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, they located a 42-year-old male deceased by the side of the house. The victim appeared to suffer from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials later located a 71-year-old female deceased inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence. The female victim also appeared to suffer a gunshot wound.

Police believe the female victim is the mother of the male victim.

Investigators are still processing the scene.

