Real Time Traffic Report: Parts of 280 W from Chelsea Park will be down to 1 lane

By Published:
Shutterstock

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says starting Thursday, segments of Highway 280 westbound will be reduced to one lane at various locations as they begin construction of turn lanes.

  • At various times, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., segments of State Route 280 Westbound will be reduced to one lane at various locations, from Chelsea Park (milepost 17.4) to Highway 47 (milepost 14.6).
  • All travel lanes will be re-opened to traffic by 3:30 p.m. each afternoon.
  • The turn lane construction will continue following this procedure for two (2) consecutive days (Thursday through Friday).

