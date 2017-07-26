Real Time Traffic Report: Parts of 280 W from Chelsea Park will be down to 1 lane

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says starting Thursday, segments of Highway 280 westbound will be reduced to one lane at various locations as they begin construction of turn lanes.

At various times, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., segments of State Route 280 Westbound will be reduced to one lane at various locations, from Chelsea Park (milepost 17.4) to Highway 47 (milepost 14.6).

All travel lanes will be re-opened to traffic by 3:30 p.m. each afternoon.

The turn lane construction will continue following this procedure for two (2) consecutive days (Thursday through Friday).