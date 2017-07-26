Shelby County, schools continue rapid growth

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County educators got together in Pelham Wednesday to talk about the state of schools throughout Shelby County. Growth was an evident theme.

Superintendents from each of Shelby County’s four school systems addressed educators and area businesses at the county chamber’s event.

“It feels like a Ms. America pageant,” said Shelby County Superintendent Randy Fuller as he took the microphone to answer a question about his outlook on the future of the system.

He said he’s proud of the high quality education his system is able to provide, and he said the school system is growing.

“We’re seeing a lot of growth in Helena and Calera and Chelsea, but the other areas too,” said Fuller.

Pelham City Schools Superintendent Scott Coefield said his system is experiencing the same thing.

“Growth is a good problem to have but it does present some challenges,” said Coefield.

Pelham’s new middle school, Pelham Park, still isn’t quite finished, but Coefield said he fully expects everything to be ready for the first day of school.

“We’re going to have school on August the 10th. We’ll have to kind of play it by ear he first few days but we’ll be in and we’ll be ready,” he said.

Pelham vacated Riverchase Middle School, which is on the far end of the city and surrounded by Hoover. The Hoover school system has expressed interest in buying it.

“There is talk going on there. I can’t discuss the details of it. The Hoover School Board has made an offer on that property,” said Assistant Superintendent Ron Dodson with Hoover City Schools.

And again, it’s because of the growth. Dodson said it presents a great opportunity for them.

“It is a problem for schools to grow. You’ve got to have more space, you’ve got to have more teachers, but that also presents opportunities,” said Dodson.

Alabaster is also building a new facility for High School students. Superintendent Wayne Vickers says it will open in December.

“We may finish the school earlier than that, but I want to make sure that we have a perfect start to our second semester,” said Vickers.

He said the school board has not addressed the question of what to name the school.