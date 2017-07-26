Suspect turns self in, charged in connection with Bessemer murder

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man has turned himself in to Bessemer Police in connection with a murder that was committed on Monday night, according to a release from the department.

Tommy Lee Pratt surrendered himself to police on Wednesday morning and has been charged with the murder of Marcus Dancy, according to the release. The reported shooting took place outside of the Stop & Go convenience store on Dartmouth Avenue.

RELATED: Police investigating fatal shooting outside of gas station in Bessemer

Pratt is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.