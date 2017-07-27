Business Alabama publishes 2017 list of best companies to work for in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Business Alabama has named “The Best Companies to work for in Alabama” for 2017.

The magazine gave the awards to businesses in the small to medium category, which they consider to be companies with 15-249 employees. The large category is reserved for companies with 250 or more employees.

The companies are selected by The Best Companies Group. They make their selections by comparing and evaluating responses from employers with employees then comparing them to polices of other companies.

Twenty businesses were recognized at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover Thursday night.

Here they are in order with the winner highlighted in bold.

Small to Medium:

Wilkins Miller, Barfield, Murphy, Shank & Smith, Cirtin Law Firm PC, River Bank & Trust, ByarsIWright Inc., Alabama Credit Union, Venturi Inc., Harmann Blackmon & Kilgore PC, ASF Intermodal LLC, SH Enterprises Inc., White-Spunner Construction Inc., and Main Street Inc.

Large:

Edward Jones, Total Quality Logistics, America’s First Federal Credit Union, Rural Sourcing Inc., Jack Henry & Associates Inc., Warren Averett, MAX Credit Union, Hargrove Engineers + Constructors.