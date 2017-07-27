City of Hoover looking for dads to volunteer in beautification project

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover City Schools are calling on dads, grandfathers, and uncles to do handy work at schools in the area.

The Hoover City Dad Brigade is in need of volunteers to help beautify the schools’ campuses before the first day of school.

The brigade started three years ago. City Councilor Derrick Murphy says it’s all about getting dads involved in the school process this year.

“I’m excited about it because anytime you are engaged in your kids’ education, every study shows that your curriculum and your academic performance increases and social behavior issues decrease,” Murphy said.

The group needs volunteers to help clean up 16 schools on Saturday, July 29th. They will do everything from painting to pressure washing, and any other handwork needed.

Volunteers are meeting at the Home Depot at the Galleria at 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning. You can sign up to volunteer here.