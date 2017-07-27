Construction workers hit after vehicle crosses Hwy 280, crashing into other car

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than one construction worker was injured Thursday afternoon when a vehicle crossed Highway 280, striking another, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS 42.

According to Major Ken Burchfield, the car that was struck then slung into two or three construction workers.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the construction zone on Hwy 280 at the intersection of County Road 39.

Burchfield told us either two or three workers were hit–he wasn’t sure of the exact number. He also said multiple people were transported to the hospital for treatment. No information has been released on the condition of those injured.

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene. Burchfield says any more information will come from troopers.