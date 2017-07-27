Paws of the Week: July 27th – August 3rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Hand in Paw, Birmingham’s Animal-Assisted Therapy Organization, is teaming up with The Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help us find Kinzie, Linzie, and Jerry loving forever homes. All of these dogs have been flagged as strong therapy animal candidates. With the proper training and love, maybe you can help them become certified!

Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Kinzie and Linzie: These sisters make the perfect pair! They were both found as strays.

Both girls are sporty hound mixes that come in a compact size weighing in at only 30lbs. Linzie looks like a miniature Vizsla with lovely copper hair. Kinzie has a delightful brindle coat. The sisters are very calm and docile. They are a little timid in the shelter environment, but once they find a forever home they will surly warm up with their new family.

Jerry: This 8-month-old is a 41lb male. He is a loyal shepherd mix. Throughout our taping, he enjoyed having his belly rubbed and was completely relaxed. He loves to cuddle and is very affectionate. Jerry came to the shelter as a stay. Let’s help this sweet boy find a family!

Support:

Hand in Paw believes in the human/animal bond and hopes that this partnership facilitates a relationship between viewers at home, and animals in need at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

To learn more about Hand In Paw, visit Handinpaw.org. This wonderful organization is always looking for volunteers to help with a variety of animal therapy programs.

Pro-Adoption Tips:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm).

Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today!

300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

If you take one of our featured animals home, please let us know! Send a picture of you and your pet to Lillian.Lalo@wiat.com!