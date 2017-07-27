Police search for armed and dangerous suspect in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale Police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Jonathan Nathaniel Corley of Empire, AL is wanted on felony charges in Jefferson County. The 42-year-old was last seen in the vicinity of Beltona Lane near Warrior, AL.

CBS 42 spoke to a neighbor who described the moment when police swarmed their rural area looking for Corley.

“When I heard the cops coming up through here, I didn’t know what was going on,” said Stephanie Horsley. “So, I come out here and ask one of them and they told me to get back in the house. I asked one of them is it going to be okay for me to go get my son, and he goes ‘yes ma’am’. Then when I go back in the house, I get a call that there is a man on the loose, armed and dangerous.”

Other neighbors in Warrior expressed frustration with the little details police provided. Gardendale, Morris, Warrior, Kimberly, and State Police are all involved in the search for Corley, according to officials.