Suspects, person of interest identified in Sunday double murder by Calhoun County Sheriff

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade identified two suspects and one person of interest in the Sunday double murder of a grandfather and grandson in a Thursday press conference.

Wade told CBS42 News that law enforcement officials had issued warrants for Jeffrey Briskey, 32, and Rhimington Johnson, 25, on charges of double murder. Sicondria Carter, 26, is being sought as a person of interest in the case. All three people are Anniston residents.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office believes that the late grandson in the case, Joshua Moody, knew one of more of the people that they are looking for in this case.

A combination of the three individuals is believed to be traveling in a Gold 2002 Dodge Stratus with a tag number of 11G57866. Anyone with any information is asked to call (256) 237-4731.