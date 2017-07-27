Tourists warned about tainted alcohol in Mexico

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — If you’re traveling to Mexico for a vacation in the coming weeks and months, be on the lookout for tainted alcohol, the U.S. government warned this week.

The U.S. State Department updated its travel page for Mexico on Wednesday to include the following message:

There have been allegations that consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out. If you choose to drink alcohol, it is important to do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill.

Earlier this year, a Wisconsin woman died while on vacation in Mexico, and authorities attributed her death to drinking tainted alcohol from a resort bar, according to CBS News.

Some of the cases of tainted alcohol in Mexico have involved counterfeit liquors that contained industrial ethanol, which is used in rubbing alcohol, the report said.

The State Department says drinking tainted alcohol can cause you to have blackouts. If this happens while you’re on vacation, the department recommends immediately seeking medical attention and contacting the closest U.S. embassy.