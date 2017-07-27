Tupelo Police, FBI search for attempted kidnapping suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WIAT) — The FBI and Tupelo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted kidnapping.

The Tupelo Police Department responded to the 900 block of Mitchell Street on a report of an attempted kidnapping on July 4, 2017.

According to Tupelo PD, a black male driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix entered the neighborhood and attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old girl. The girl was able to escape and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a slim black male with balding hair and some facial hair. He appears to be in his mid-40s and was wearing a gray shirt and khaki shorts. Witnesses also report that he had a large brown dog of an unknown breed in the vehicle with him.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Tupelo PD at 662-841-6546, the FBI Jackson Division at 601-948-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773TIPS (8477).