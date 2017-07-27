UAB developing solar home for Solar Decathlon international competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– UAB is one of a dozen groups competing in the US Department of Energy Solar Decathlon.

The Surviv(AL) House took around one year to design with dozens of UAB students from multiple disciplines, faculty and staff, and local architects volunteering their time.

The completely solar powered home has a tornado safe room made with UAB developed panels that can withstand 250 mph winds. It is also designed to beat the heat. Everything from the layout to UAB developed technology to take moisture out of the air are all ways to cut down on energy consumption.

Part of the rules of the competition is that the design and plans are available online. So, this isn’t just a fantasy but a reality that contractors all over the world can implement in future projects to promote sustainability.

The Solar Decathlon is in October. Multiple tractor trailers will transport the home to Denver, where the UAB group will spend about a month competing and putting the home together.

It is tested during the competition by judges to ensure there is enough solar power to power all appliances in the home.

If they are successful in developing a solar home, they win at least $100,000. Top winners can win up to three times that. The Surviv(AL) home will return to Birmingham and be a permanent fixture on campus as a learning lab and available for touring.

About 80 percent of the Surviv(AL) home materials have been donated. If you would like to help donate to the project visit: https://www.uab.edu/solardecathlon/give