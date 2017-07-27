Wylam man arrested on charges of allegedly killing uncle

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have taken a man into custody on charges of murdering his uncle outside of a convenience store, according to a release from the department.

Devonte Bembo, 20, has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Edward Davis of Birmingham.

In the release, police state that detectives learned the victim and his nephew were in the middle of the roadway, standing chest to chest as if preparing to fight. The incident then reportedly escalated to a physical altercation that led to the nephew allegedly pulling a firearm and firing several shots before fleeing.

Bembo is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.