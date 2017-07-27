Wylam man arrested on charges of allegedly killing uncle

By Published:

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have taken a man into custody on charges of murdering his uncle outside of a convenience store, according to a release from the department.

Devonte Bembo, 20, has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Edward Davis of Birmingham.

RELATED: Domestic dispute ends in gunfire after nephew allegedly shoots uncle

In the release, police state that detectives learned the victim and his nephew were in the middle of the roadway, standing chest to chest as if preparing to fight. The incident then reportedly escalated to a physical altercation that led to the nephew allegedly pulling a firearm and firing several shots before fleeing.

Bembo is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s