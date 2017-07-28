Birmingham Police upset by reported request for funding cuts by City Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have written a letter to Mayor William Bell protesting reported budget cuts proposed by the City Council.

The letter, from Chief A.C. Roper, states that the cuts would remove $750,000 from their budget, bringing the department below its operating budget from five years ago. The cuts would also come at a time where the department is suffering from a shortage of new recruits, as they claimed they were around 100 officers short in February.

RELATED: Birmingham Police Department needs 100 new officers

Roper states in the letter that he believes that decreasing the department’s budget will lead to less efficient police work in the city.

“The positive construction, redevelopment and growth in our neighborhoods and entertainment districts have created a need for additional police presence to enhance public safety,” Roper wrote.

You can read Roper’s full letter below

Birmingham Police Budget letter