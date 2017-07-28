Brooks, Moore, Pittman rally support at Cullman GOP Fundraiser

CULLMAN, Ala (WIAT) — 3 candidates for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant when Jeff Sessions departed for the role of Attorney General appeared in Cullman Friday night to rally support.

Aside from their many differences, candidates noted their support for Donald Trump and his agenda. Roy Moore says America has to return to morality.

“That’s the biggest thing that’s missing in our society. We’re missing virtue and morality.”

Trip Pittman believes it’s time for a businessman like him to get the job.

“It’s been 110 years since we elected a businessman to the U.S. Senate. Businessmen only get paid if they get stuff done. You have to get things done and I think that’s valuable experience.

Mo Brooks criticized the Luther Strange Campaign for waging war against him with what he called false claims. “I’ve never had someone try to portay me as a Nancy Pelosi lover before but that seems to be the bent that the Strange campaign has taken,” Brooks said.

The special election primary is August 15.