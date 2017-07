RIVERSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Coroner tells CBS 42 a woman drowned Thursday while out on a float in Lake Logan Martin.

Coroner Dennis Russell says 45-year-old Katrinka Anne Levan was out on a float with someone near Safe Harbor RV Park–they told officials they looked back, and she was gone.

Her remains have been sent off for an autopsy after her body was recovered after 9 p.m.

Riverside Police are working the case. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.