Family of couple found shot in burning home asking for public’s help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The families of Tiara Myers and Tyron Allen returned to the home on Balsam Avenue, Friday, where the couple was murdered just days before. One relative had tied gold and black balloons to the partially-burned home and mailbox.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be imagining something like this,” said Shaquita Gibbs, Tiara’s older sister. “Never.”

The families said that Tiara and Tyron had been together since high school. They had two little boys–Tyron Junior, 7, and Tyshun, 3. The boys were not home that Tuesday evening when their parents lost their lives. Family members said they were staying with an aunt, because the couple had planned to go out that evening. They aren’t sure if they ever actually left the house.

Birmingham firefighters responded to a house fire call at the home sometime after 3:00 a.m. It wasn’t until they had the flames extinguished that they found the couple inside. Authorities said that they had been shot. The couple’s pit bull puppy had also been shot inside of it’s crate. Family members are grateful the boys weren’t there. They have reason to believe that whoever did this wouldn’t have spared their lives, either.

“I thank God that they were with my aunt,” said Gibbs. “If they had not been, it would have been a family of four and not two…so I thank God for that.”

Tiara’s car was missing from the scene. Authorities found it a short time later a few blocks down the road. It was also on fire.

“If someone doesn’t stop what they’re doing…pain is not pain until you feel it,” said Nina Allen, Tyron’s mother. “It was my family this week. It’s going to be someone else’s family next week.”

The families describe Tyron as a quiet person who loved his children. They said Tiara was also very devoted to the kids and that her smile could, “light up the world.”

They had only been living in the home for 6 or 7 months. Family members said the couple didn’t bother anyone and stuck to a routine: taking their boys to football practice and going to work.

The couple’s loved ones feel certain that someone out there saw or knows something that could led to an arrest in the case. Birmingham Police confirmed that they are looking at a person of interest, but they aren’t currently releasing a motive,

“Please…if not for us, do it for these boys,” said Gibbs, pointing to a picture of her two nephews. “Do it for these boys. That’s it.”

If you have information in the case, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 205-254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously.