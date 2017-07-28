Political analyst Steve Flowers talks Sessions, front-runners of Senate race

(WIAT) Political analyst Steve Flowers joined us in-studio to take a look at the U.S. Senate Race and who is emerging as front-runners.

Flowers also discussed the possibility of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who vacated the Alabama Senate seat, returning to Alabama politics. Tensions between Sessions and President Trump have swelled as Trump has expressed concern over Sessions recusing himself from the Russia investigation. Sessions says he won’t resign, leaving his future as Attorney General up to the President.

Some Alabamians are already making way for Sessions to return if he is fired.

Mo Brooks has offered to withdraw from the GOP primaries, if the other candidates also agree, to make way for Sessions to become the candidate, and reclaim his seat – a move Flowers described as a “wild card”.

As for those looking to fill the Senate seat vacated by Sessions, Flowers says it’s shaping up to be a two-man race between Luther Strange and Roy Moore. He says voter turnout will have a large impact on the race, as the top candidates have the strong support of different communities in Alabama.

The Senate primaries are August 15th. The last day to register to vote in the primaries is July 31.