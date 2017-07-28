Rachel on the Road: Ozan Vineyard and Winery

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — There may be no need for Napa with all of the local wineries in Central Alabama.

We’ve made plenty of stops for the kids at water parks this month, so this week it’s a treat for the parents! As a part of our CBS 42 Summer Series, we visited a vineyard in Calera.

Ozan Vineyard and Winery is a beautiful spot to spend the day or evening. There are quite a few things to do there, but wine tasting and a tour of the vineyard are must-dos! For a link to this information and the train rides, click here.

While taking part in the tasting and tour, we met a couple from Birmingham visiting for the first time.

“My parents always took me to wineries, so I’ve been to a few different ones,” Emily Kincaid said. “I really like this one. It’s cute and has a great atmosphere.” It’s tucked off the interstate at 173 County Road 301.

The “Made in Alabama” wine comes in many different flavors – red, white, peach, and dessert wine. The local vineyard pushes out a couple thousand cases of wine a year. It is available for purchase at the winery and in some local stores across the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas.

Choosing a wine in the store can be a little intimidating.

“You go to the wine shelf at Publix and it’s incredibly overwhelming,” Alex Kaley said. “It’s like, I don’t know which one. Basically, this is my research to learn how to taste and what to look for in wine.”

That’s another great reason to head to Ozan Vineyard and Winery in Calera, which is now open six days a week.

