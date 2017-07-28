Trump tweets he is naming new chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus

WASHINGTON (AP/WIAT) – President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.

The move comes after a tumultuous week in the capitol, which saw new Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci give a profane opinion of Priebus’s role in White House leaks.

Scaramucci blamed Priebus for blocking his initial appointment to the White House Staff in an interview with the New Yorker. Trump announced the change via Twitter on Friday.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017