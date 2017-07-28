Trump tweets he is naming new chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus

WASHINGTON (AP/WIAT) – President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.
The move comes after a tumultuous week in the capitol, which saw new Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci give a profane opinion of Priebus’s role in White House leaks.
Scaramucci blamed Priebus for blocking his initial appointment to the White House Staff in an interview with the New Yorker. Trump announced the change via Twitter on Friday.