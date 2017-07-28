Trump tweets he is naming new chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus

By and Published:
Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner
FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus talks with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House in Washington. New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after Priebus Thursday, July 27, 2017, as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing in a pull-no-punches interview that laid bare the personality clashes and internal turmoil of Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/WIAT) – President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.

The move comes after a tumultuous week in the capitol, which saw new Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci give a profane opinion of Priebus’s role in White House leaks.

RELATED: Scaramucci tirades ignite smoldering White House tensions

Scaramucci blamed Priebus for blocking his initial appointment to the White House Staff in an interview with the New Yorker. Trump announced the change via Twitter on Friday.

 

