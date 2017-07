TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a death at The Loft at City Center apartments, Capt. Kip Hart tells CBS 42.

According to Hart, police received the call Friday morning around 7 a.m. They found a female deceased at the location. Her age and the cause of death are not known at this time.

CBS 42’s sister station WVUA in Tuscaloosa sent us a photo of the scene–it appears to be outside of the apartment building.

