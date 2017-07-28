Vestavia Hills businesses clean up after heavy flooding

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Cleanup continues in Vestavia Hills after flash flooding left a big mess for some local businesses on Wednesday.

By Friday, volunteers were crowding the parking lot of Vestavia Bowl, one of the hardest hit businesses.

“Youth bowlers, parents, employees, their families, league bowlers, that have all just come together and said, what can we do to help you and you know, we’re like, okay, here you go, here’s a shovel, here’s a squeejee, and they just do it,” said Angela Nance, General Manager of Vestavia Bowl. “Everyone has just been very helpful and supportive in helping us get back open.”

Nance tells CBS42 News that by Friday evening, the facilities were ready to go, but the employees are exhausted from two long, hot days of cleaning up so they won’t reopen until Saturday.

While Vestavia Bowl still saw the effects of flooding days after the rain fell, other stores were up and running by Friday. That doesn’t mean they didn’t have their share of cleanup.

“It’s bad for me, because I’m coming Thursday morning, coming back to parking, and I see the table is running away, that messed it up a lot, so I need to clean it up a lot,” said Jorge Juarez, who owns a taqueria down the street from Vestavia Bowl.

More rain was forecast throughout the evening on Friday.