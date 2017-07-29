Alabama Defensive End Da’Shawn Hand arrested for DUI

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Defensive End Da’Shawn Hand was arrested early Saturday morning for driving under the influence.

Hand, the former No. 1 recruit in the class of 2014, was released on $1,000 bond.

Hand had 21 tackles last season for the Crimson Tide and is expected to have a bigger role this season for Alabama with the departure of Jonathan Allen and Dalvin Tomlinson on the defensive line.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban released a statement,

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions.” Said Saban “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”