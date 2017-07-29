Macon County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA searching for missing girl

MACON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): The Macon County Sheriff’s office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for a missing girl, per a release from Alabama State Troopers.

Neisha Howard was last seen around 4 P.M. Saturday. Howard is 9 years old and a black female.

Troopers believe Howard maybe with her non-custodial mother, Jerlean Octavia Scott and an unknown white female who maybe headed to the Clear Water, Florida area.

It is believe they are traveling in a red SUV, with an unknown Florida tag.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Neisha Howard, you are asked to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Department at (334) 727-2500.