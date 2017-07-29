Secretary of State refers concerns about Strange campaign filing to ethics commission

Associated Press Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s secretary of state has referred “potential concerns” about a campaign finance filing by Sen. Luther Strange to a state ethics commission.

Strange’s campaign says it’s confident it followed the law. Secretary of State John Merrill said Friday he asked the commission to review Strange’s last disclosure when he was Alabama’s attorney general. Strange’s Senate campaign gave his state committee about $1,000 in December, which was outside the state fundraising window.

The payment came shortly after Strange announced his Senate bid. Ben Ginsberg, a lawyer for Strange’s campaign, says it was a required payment to buy web domains to use in the Senate contest.

Appointed to fill Attorney General Jeff Session’s former Senate seat, Strange is in a competitive race for the seat outright. The ethics commission director declined comment.

