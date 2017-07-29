Talladega County man arrested in connection to deadly May shooting

ALPINE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest connected to a shooting that left a woman dead back in May.

Deputies say 35-year-old Everrett Bernard Abrams, Jr. of Alpine was taken into custody on July 27th for murder. It comes two months after the death of 32-year-old Jennifer Abrams.

Deputies found Abrams suffering from a single gunshot wound at a home on Loblolly Trace in Alpine back on May 29th. She was rushed to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga and later taken to UAB Hospital where she died on May 30th after being taken off life support.

Deputies say they recovered a silver, single action North American Arms .22 magnum revolver at the scene. During their investigation, they received information leading to Everrett Abrams’s arrest.

Abrams was taken to the Talladega County Jail on a $200,000 bond.