Firefighters battle flames at Escambia County chemical plant

Associated Press Published:

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) – A plant that produces agricultural chemicals caught fire in southwest Alabama, blanketing the area with potentially hazardous smoke and prompting an order for people to stay inside.

Police in Atmore, Alabama, said the fire began early Saturday at a factory operated by Tiger-Sul Products, and crews were still on the scene hours later. No injuries were reported, but officials told residents to seek shelter indoors because of the smoke.

The company’s website says it produces products including agricultural sulfur, which can cause skin irritation and breathing problems if inhaled. Sheriff’s officials closed part of U.S. 31 because of the smoke and diverted traffic to Interstate 65.

The plant is located about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Mobile in a town of about 10,000 people.

