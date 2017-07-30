Pedestrian killed after hit and run in Talladega County

JACKSONVILLE, Ala (WIAT): A pedestrian was killed after being struck in the Northbound lanes of highway 21 near Talladega on Sunday, per Chuck Daniel, Senior Trooper with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Carolyn Ragland, 50, was believed to have been standing or walking on the highway around 2:30 A.M. Ragland was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver left the scene of the accident and is believed to be operating a silver or grey, four door mid-sized car with windshield damage.

You are asked to contact Alabama State Troopers at 256-435-3521 if you have any information pertaining to this case.