Prattville Police, ALEA issues Missing Child Alert

By Published: Updated:

PRATTVILLE, Ala (WIAT): Prattville Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have issued a Missing Child Alert on Sunday, per a press release from Alabama State Troopers.

Avery Niles Williams, 8, was last seen in the Candlestick Park area around 4:30 P.M. on Sunday. Williams is a black male and was last seen wearing camouflage pants, an orange shirt and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Avery Williams, you are asked to call Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.

 

