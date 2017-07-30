Twelve inmates escape Walker County Jail, six recaptured

WALKER COUNTY: Twelve inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail, six have been recaptured on Sunday, per a press release from Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker County lists the six inmates that are still at large as:

Steven Blake Lamb, 28, charged with Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, Theft, Reckless Endangerment and Probation Revocation.

Christopher Michael Smith, 19, charged with Attempted Murder, 1st Degree burglary unlawful Breaking and Entering, Theft 2nd Degree.

Michael Adam McGuff, 30, 3rd Degree Escape and Obstructing Government Operations.

Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, Possesion of a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana Possession.

Larry Inman Jr., 29, 2 Counts of receiving stolen property, Attempting to Elude, Failure to appear.

Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Government Operations, Drug Possession.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office lists a $500 reward for information that leads to the recapture of the escapees.

If you have any information pertaining the escapees, you are asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.