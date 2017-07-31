1 killed, 1 suffering life-threatening injuries following shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one other injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Sunrise Drive before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found one male victim at the bottom of a stairway suffering from a gunshot wound in the facial area. They also discovered a female victim lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

The female victim, identified as Stephanie Lloyde (33) of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the male victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to detectives, the female and several of her friends were hanging out at the male victim’s apartment. One of the friends went to the store, and we he returned he discovered the victims had been shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

