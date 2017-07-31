Bessemer woman outraged after pharmacy allegedly gives her medication to wrong person

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Imagine if you needed a potentially life-saving medication that was prescribed by your doctor, but when went to the pharmacy it was not there and they tell you that you already picked it up – a Bessemer woman claimed her pharmacy gave her medicine to the wrong person and she’s trying to figure out how this could have happened.

Latasha Cook described her experience at the Walgreens Pharmacy in Bessemer as a rude awakening at a location she’s frequented for years.

“My insurance paid for a medication I never received,” Cook said. “The employee in the pharmacy informed my doctor that I had called the prescription in on June 30th and I came on July 1st to pick up that medication.”

But she said that’s not what happened, pharmacists said someone picked it up via drive-thru.

“…and it was in a vehicle they could not see and it was a narcotic that was prescribed to me,” Cook said.

Although outraged, Cook said she’s just happy she wasn’t in dire need of the potentially life saving medication, “a year and a half ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I am a breast cancer survivor and I’ve had some other surgeries along with that.”

However, her biggest concern was not the actual medicine, but the potential culprit, “they have my full name and my address and my telephone number that is listed on this pill bottle.”

Cook told CBS42 she heard back from Walgreens district management who offered to replace the medication, but she wanted an investigation.

“Anytime that I have ever went to another pharmacist outside of Walgreens if it’s a narcotic I’ve always had to show my identification and sign, they wouldn’t even discuss with me the process of how my medication left the pharmacy,” Cook said.

She said she filed a police report for the stolen medication, CBS42 independently reached out to Walgreens at the corporate level and they would not go on the record about this incident citing HIPAA laws.