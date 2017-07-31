Chelsea woman arrested, charged with DUI & assault after Hwy 280 crash that injured workers

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman involved in the Highway 280 crash last Thursday afternoon that injured five people, including herself, is facing a DUI and multiple assault charges.

Alabama State Troopers identified all five people injured in the wreck to CBS 42 when we checked in with them Friday morning about their conditions. We reached out to Grandview Hospital Friday for an update on the workers’ conditions, but they have not returned our calls at this time.

According to jail records, Denita Renee Cameron of Chelsea was arrested and charged on July 28 with three counts of assault in the second degree and two counts of assault in the first degree, as well as driving under the influence. Her bond for all the charges totals $36,000. She bonded out of jail the next day.

Major Ken Burchfield with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 42 Thursday that a vehicle crossed over Highway 280, crashing into a car that was slung into the construction workers.

