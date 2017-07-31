Community looking at ways to improve Five Points South district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Business owners, community leaders, and neighbors in the Five Points South district are coming together to find ways to improve and grow the area.

Stakeholders will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the year-long process to help the area reach its full potential. They plan to address safety issues and parking problems. They also plan to discuss ways to attract businesses to fill up store vacancies.

“There’s private development going on but, there are vacancies,” said planning consultant Jason Fondren. “If you go around the Five Points commercial district, there are a lot of empty store fronts. So, there are two extremes it seems.”

Neighbors hope the master plan can detail practical neighborhood solutions.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Highlands United Methodist Church.