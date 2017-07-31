Emergency services rerouting traffic after fatal crash on Valleydale Road

By Published: Updated:

(WIAT) — Emergency services are rerouting traffic in Shelby County after a crash took place in front of a fire station that took at least one man’s life, according to a release from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The four-vehicle wreck took place around 3 p.m. on Valleydale Road in front of North Shelby Fire Station 1, according to the release. Officials have the roadway blocked due to emergency vehicles operating in the area from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, and North Shelby Fire and Rescue.

At this time, officials are advising that motorists take alternate routes to avoid the crash, and are rerouting lots of traffic around Caldwell Mill Road due to heavy congestion.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s