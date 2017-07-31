Kopech rebounds from rough start to become top prospect

Published:

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Barons pitcher Michael Kopech is a man who’s used to being in the spotlight.  Weather it’s his fastball, which is often clocked at over 100 miles an hour, or his girlfriend, reality TV star Brielle Biermann.  Kopech has become a household name around Minor League Baseball.

The Chicago White Sox prospect has seen his career skyrocket over the last year, after being traded for star Pitcher Chris Sale.  However there was a time when the former 1st round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox, looked like his baseball career was in jeopardy.

