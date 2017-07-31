Rama Jama’s changes ownership, vows to stay the same

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many Alabama football fans will tell you that the game day experience at Bryant-Denny stadium and a good meal at Rama Jama’s restaurant go hand in hand. But there are some changes coming for the iconic business.

The restaurant has been sold to a new owner. After 21 years of operating Rama Jama’s, Gary Lewis has decided to step down and let new owner Michael Hebron take over.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment, you hear that from people in my position,” Lewis said. “I knew one day I would put up my spatula, but didn’t think it would be this fast or this soon, but I’m not ready to quit.”

The long-time owner recently sold the iconic business to Hebron who is a New York City resident and lifelong Alabama football fan.

Hebron’s daughter attended the University of Alabama, and he’s moved from New York to take residence in the druid city. He wants the Tuscaloosa community to know Rama Jama’s will stay the same.

“This will remain Rama Jama’s long after me,” Hebron said. “I truly believe I am a steward of what Gary started and I want to continue what he started and add more things and keep the same menu.”

Customer Debbie Dolmanet said she and her family were glad the new owner will keep Rama Jama’s the same with no changes.

“I think it should stay exactly the same, I love all the pictures around here,” Dolmanet said. “It makes you feel like you are in the heart of the University. This is Roll Tide.”

Lewis said its just time for someone new and add more to what he’s accomplished.

“I don’t consider this the end for me, I consider it the beginning,” Lewis said. “The new owner has a lot of great ideas and he is going to do a great job.”

Gary Lewis is planning to stay on at Rama Jama’s as an employee.