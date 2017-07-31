UAB football holds first fall practice before The Return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “The Return” took another big leap forward Monday morning as the Blazers held their first fall practice of the season since 2014.

1,007 days span the gap between UAB Football’s last game in 2014 and their first game this season.

“Guys in our conference — they’re tired of hearing about UAB. No one wants to get beat by a team that hasn’t played football in two years, so everybody got us circled,” linebacker Shaq Jones said.

Monday, head coach Bill Clark and about a dozen players–the only holdovers from the team that finished 6 and 6 in 2014 to become bowl eligible for just the third time in school history–said they expect other teams to bring their best, despite UAB being picked to finish last in Conference USA.

“Those guys who are supposed to know it all say we won’t even win two games but that’s their opinion. We know what we’ve done, we know how hard we working. Like Coach Clark always says: just come see us,” explained linebacker Tevin Crews.

Both Crews and Jones were part of the 2014 football team. Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to follow The Return.