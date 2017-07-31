Where to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse

On August 21st, the country will witness the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in about 100 years. Everyone from Oregon to South Carolina will get to enjoy this once in a lifetime event. The path of totality (the spots that will see the moon completely cover the visible surface of the sun) is a thin line on the map, so many people will travel to see this spectacle. If you plan to stay in Alabama, you’ll see a partial eclipse, with a little more than 90% of the sun covered up. But, the time is now to start planning where you will go to see the TOTAL solar eclipse.

The map below shows the entire path of the solar eclipse, from the west coast to the east coast. The closest spots to see the eclipse from Alabama will be East Tennessee and parts of North Georgia.

NASA has provided an interactive map with the path of totality overlaid on it, so you can plan your eclipse trip. You can find it here. Just be aware, millions of people are expected to travel to see the total solar eclipse. Roads will be clogged and travel times will be much more than a usual weekend. Make your plans NOW!