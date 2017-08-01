33 charged in Alabama, part of nationwide prostitution bust

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama arrested 33 men in July as part of a nationwide effort to crack down on prostitution.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson says as of Monday, Tuscaloosa had the highest number of arrests from a four-day investigation, although not all participating agencies have reported arrest statistics. The Tuscaloosa Police Department was the only department in the southeast to participate in “The National Johns Suppression Initiative Month,” which targets people who solicit sex workers, instead of targeting the sex workers themselves.

Court records show police officers posted classified advertisements on web pages, and arrested men who arrived at a Best Western and agreed to pay an undercover officer for sex. Two men were charged with felonies for traveling to meet a child for sex.

