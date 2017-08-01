Aching back and neck? Medical West doctor explains benefits of breast reduction surgery

BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Breast reduction surgery is a life changing procedure for many women. Studies show that over 95 percent of breast surgery recipients are very satisfied with their decision. Our team sat down with Dr. Brad Denney who explained exactly why this particular surgery can be so life-altering.

“Breast reduction patients are some of my happiest patients. They’re also one of the most satisfied patients for any surgery,” Denney said. “Neck and back pain is a very common problem in the United States. And often time this can be attributed to having large breasts. It can also be associated with bra strap grooving, which can be problematic, as well as causing rashes in the inframammary fold itself.”

The surgery, offered at Medical West, relieves these problems almost instantly.

“Some patients the weekend after surgery feel fantastic and want to go back to doing everything they do and then some. Other patients, it can take four weeks for them to feel normal again, so it varies across the board,” Denney said.

As with any surgery, there are risks involved. Denney believes that the benefits far outweigh the risks. For instance, there will be some scarring after surgery. Luckily, it is not visible under clothing or swimwear.

“It also allows women to fit into clothes proportionally. [For some women it can be not only] stressful finding clothes, but also from a psychological and social perspective,” said Denney.

According to Denney, there have been numerous studies that show breast reduction surgery does not necessarily affect the patient’s ability to breastfeed in the future.

“The same percentage of patients who can breastfeed after breast reduction surgery is the same percentage of patients who can breastfeed who never had the operation. So what that means is, it’s difficult to say whether or not the surgery affected the ability of the patient to breastfeed, to begin with,” Denney said.

This procedure is covered by insurance. Dr. Denney suggests talking with your doctor to make sure it is the right option for you.

To find out more click here, or call 205-996-WEST.