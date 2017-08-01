Law enforcement agencies work to strengthen community relations with National Night Out events

(WIAT) National Night Out is a nationwide effort to improve relations between communities and law enforcement. Cities host community events that allow neighbors to interact with law enforcement. Below, you’ll find a list of National Night Out events near you.

Hoover

The Hoover Police Department and is hosting a National Night Out event today from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Super Target in the Grove Shopping Center. The event includes displays by the Hoover Police Department, Hoover Fire Department, DEA, and ATF. There will also be local foods trucks and opportunities for children to be finger printed as a part of family safety plans.

Helena

Helena’s National Night Out event will take place today at Wal Mart Marketplace. The Helena Police Department will be there with police cars and fire trucks on display, and pizza and hot dogs. The event is from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Homewood

Homewood’s National Night Out event will take place today at 160 Oxmoor Road from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The event will include vendors, music, kids activities, food trucks, and more.

Center Point

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have a National Night Out event today in the parking lot next to the Center Point courthouse on Center Point Parkway. The event will be from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Neighbors can come out and interact with law enforcement.

Sylvian Springs

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have a National Night Out event today in the ballpark off of Rock Creek Road from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Neighbors can come out and interact with law enforcement.