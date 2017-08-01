Missing Child Alert issued after mom, 3-year-old daughter last seen in Attalla 5 days ago

By Published: Updated:

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Troopers have issued a missing child alert for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen on July 27, 2017.

The child and her mother were last seen in Atalla traveling east in a dark colored Chevy Tahoe or Suburban at 9:20 p.m. The girl, Skyi Nevah Wood, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and purple dress with silver shoes.

CBS 42 is in contact with the child’s grandmother, who tells us she was last seen with her mom, 28-year-old Amber Nichol Byers. Byers is five feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Skyi Nevah Wood and Amber Nichol Byers, please contact the Attalla Police Department at (256) 538-7837 or call 911.

