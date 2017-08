(WIAT) — Mixbin Electronics has issued a recall for a series of their iPhone cases in the shimmering water collection, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The cases present a possible risk of liquid and glitter leaking out, and causing skin irritation and burns to consumers, according to the CPSC.

The items in question were sold on outlets like Amazon and Nordstrom Rack for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7.

