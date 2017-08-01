Mobile extends contract with Carnival Cruise Line

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Stimpson returned from Miami today with a finalized agreement with Carnival Cruise Line that will extend the Carnival Fantasy’s stay in Mobile through December 2018. Carnival agreed to exercise the first extension which was part of the original agreement Mayor Stimpson negotiated in 2015.

Not only does the new agreement confirm that Carnival will continue to sail from Mobile another year, but it also confirms a modified schedule demonstrating the growing opportunities for sailings from Mobile.

“This agreement is evidence of the positive working relationship between the City of Mobile and Carnival,” said Mayor Stimpson. “We continue to build the momentum of the growing cruise industry in Mobile and are committed to expanding the cruising options and destinations both in and out of our port.”

The agreement will be placed on the City Council agenda for approval as soon as possible.

Since the Fantasy’s first cruise departed last year, the City of Mobile Cruise Terminal has generated over $4.7 M in gross revenue. Over the course of the full calendar year, the terminal’s gross revenue is expected to exceed $6.4 M, over 190,000 cruisers will spend more than $18 M in Mobile and the overall direct impact is expected to exceed $35 M.

Based off of surveys from passengers, the Fantasy is ranked number one in friendliness and hospitality within the Carnival fleet. On a normal day, 150 employees assist 5,200 passengers disembarking and embarking the ship handling luggage, parking vehicles and receiving trailer loads of food and supplies.