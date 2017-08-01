Tuscaloosa County plans to install solar powered caution lights to deter speeders in school zone

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Many students are preparing to return to the classrooms in the next couple of weeks. Some leaders are taking measures to make sure students are safe with the addition of new traffic devices near an elementary school.

County Commissioner Stan Acker got funding approved to have two solar powered radar controlled caution lights installed on Northside Road near Walker Elementary school.

Acker says there has been a problem with drivers speeding in the school zone and hopes the devices will deter that.

“Obviously, the number one priority is we do everything we can to keep the kids safe and the parents too,” Acker said. “People just need to be aware, especially this time of year when school starts back, to be aware of your speed not only at this school but at all schools.”

The new solar powered devices should be installed before school starts.