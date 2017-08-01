Tuscaloosa hotel owner teams up with prostitution police to bring johns to justice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are cracking down on prostitution, and to that end, they arrested 33 men in a four-day sting during the month of July.

The arrests were part of a nationwide effort called the National John’s Suppression Initiative month. Reggie Lancaster is the owner of the Tuscaloosa Best Western. He agreed to allow undercover Tuscaloosa police officers to use rooms at his motel to conduct this operation.

“So I gave them some rooms so that they could do a sting to try to catch the johns. I think they had two undercover officers posing as prostitutes, I never saw them but I understand they ran ads,” Lancaster said. “And when the johns would come, the people in the adjoining room would come in and arrest them. No prostitution going on, it was just a sting that worked very well.”

Tuscaloosa Police was the only department to participate in the activities of the month in Alabama. Teena Richardson, the spokesperson for Tuscaloosa Police, says no actual prostitutes were ever at the motel.

She told CBS42 News that undercover Tuscaloosa officers posed as prostitutes and placed classified advertisements on websites. Once suspects got to the motel, they were arrested after trying to pay the undercover officers for sex.

“This year TPD had a record number of arrests during this event with the 33 arrests,” Richardson said. “Those ranged from Solicitation to meeting with a child for sexual acts down to drug charges.”

Lancaster told CBS42 News that he helped police because it was the right thing to do for his community to help eradicate prostitution.

“I am really surprised that I was the only one in Tuscaloosa to participate in this,” Lancaster said. “We need all hotel owners all over the country participating in this and maybe we will stop some of this stuff.”

Tuscaloosa Police had the highest number of arrests. 31 men were arrested for Solicitation of prostitution, two for traveling to meet a child for sex. Some of the suspects also face drug possession charges.