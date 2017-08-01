Vestavia man will compete in kayaking competition in Argentina

Published:

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) -– One young man from Vestavia Hills is battling raging waters in a kayaking competition in Argentina.

Bennett Smith is training on the rapids for the Freestyle Kayaking World Championship.

Smith has been kayaking since middle school and competing since he was 16 years old.  Now at 20, he is no stranger to flexing his muscle on the rapids.  He’s the youngest member of the US Kayaking Team, but that doesn’t stop him from giving his all on the waters.

He will be competing in San Juan on November 21 – 26.  Smith has a Go Fund Me page set up to help him afford his trip to compete. Click here to donate to money for his trip.

For more information on the Freestyle Kayaking World Championship, visit the website here.

